Can't Beat Christine: Dan from Plainville

Dan from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our pop culture trivia queen Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see is you "Can't Beat Christine"

A girlfriend sold her boyfriend’s _____ for $4 after finding out he was cheating?

XBOX

Who is the current speaker of the house?

NANCY PELOSI

Kim Kardashian pays $100,000 a month for what?

A NANNY

Chesley Sullenberger is 67 today. What does he do?

PILOT

If you want to attend this event this year it will cost you somewhere between $3,928 and $18,087 depending on how high-end you go for tickets, lodging, travel, and food. What event is it?

THE SUPERBOWL