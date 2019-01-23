Can't Beat Christine: Dan from Plainville
January 23, 2019
Dan from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our pop culture trivia queen Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see is you "Can't Beat Christine"
A girlfriend sold her boyfriend’s _____ for $4 after finding out he was cheating?
XBOX
Who is the current speaker of the house?
NANCY PELOSI
Kim Kardashian pays $100,000 a month for what?
A NANNY
Chesley Sullenberger is 67 today. What does he do?
PILOT
If you want to attend this event this year it will cost you somewhere between $3,928 and $18,087 depending on how high-end you go for tickets, lodging, travel, and food. What event is it?
THE SUPERBOWL