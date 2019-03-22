Can't Beat Christine: Dan from Plainville

Dan from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our March Madness edition of "Can't Beat Christine" Listen and play along to see how you do!

What is the NBA team’s name in the city of Orlando?

ORLANDO MAGIC

What famous basketball player’s middle name is Abdul?

KAREEM ABDUL JABBAR

How many points does a player make when they shoot a free throw?

ONE

The Denver Nuggets were not always named that. They changed their name in the 1974- 75 season. What was their previous name?

THE DENVER ROCKETS

How many basketball players can be on the court from each team?

FIVE