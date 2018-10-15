Can't Beat Christine: Danny from Plainville

We had Danny from Plainville play against Christine Lee this morning. Check out how he did and you can play along too with "Can't Beat Christine"

In 1979, the video game Pac-Man was released in Japan. How many ghosts chase Pac Man around the board in the game?

FOUR (Inky, Blinky Pinky and Clyde)

Director Penny Marshall is 74. What was the name of the TV show she starred in from 1976 till 1983.

Laverne and Shirley

According to a new study, who has the fastest drive thru in the country?

Burger Kind and Dunkin Donuts have the fastest drive thrus.

There’s new underwear on the market designed to protect dads from getting what by their babes?

Kicked in the Junk

What actress is now going to get 15 million dollars for the “Black Widow” movie?

Scarlett Johannson