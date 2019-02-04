Can't Beat Christine: Danny from Plainville

Danny from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Pop singer Gavin Degraw is 41 today. Fill in the blank on the title of one of his songs. I don’t want to _____.

BE

A bride recently gave a lie detector test to her bridesmaids to find out what?

WHO LEAKED DETAILS OF HER CRAZY WEDDING DRESS CODE

Who has now screwed up her previously screwed up tattoo for 2nd time?

ARIANA GRANDE

Well it’s the day after the Superbowl, and 29% of us think today should be what?

A NATIONAL HOLIDAY

What is the new catch phrase that describes in a video taking one person’s face, and super imposing it on another person’s body realistically?

DEEP FAKES