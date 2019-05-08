Cant Beat Christine: Danny from Plainville

Danny from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Disney has delayed the upcoming "Avatar" sequels...again thanks to "Star Wars". Originally it was supposed to come out in 2014. I bet the director of those films is pissed. Who is the director of the AVATAR movies?

JAMES CAMERON

HBO has digitally removed the coffee cup from this week's episode of "Game of Thrones". So any future showings won't have it...but they still haven't fixed the dark episode. How many seasons have there been of GOT: 7, 8, or 9?

8

JUSTIN BIEBER and ED SHEERAN announced that they're releasing a new song called "I Don't Care" on Friday morning. TRUE or FALSE: they both were married in 2018.

TRUE (BIEBS in SEPT or DEC)

COURTNEY LOVE was asked if BRAD PITT could play KURT COBAIN in a movie. She said, "Kurt had more presence and more beauty than Brad Pitt ...and then went on to talk about Kurt's manhood. WEIRD. What is the name of Courtney Love's band?

HOLE

Former MISS UNIVERSE OLIVIA CULPO turns 27 today. She recently was dragged on instagram by her EX. Which of these celebs has she NOT dated: NICK JONAS, TIM TEBOW, or ZAC EFRON?

ZAC EFRON