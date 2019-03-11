Can't Beat Christine: Debra from Hebron

Debra from Hebron joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

E.L. James, the author of the 50 Shades series turned 56. In the series, what was the names of the room Christian Grey had to fulfill his less mainstream carnal desires?

THE RED ROOM

The first full trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones has dropped. What is the name of the actress who play Khaleesi on the show? She was also in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genesis.

EMILIA CLARKE

Actor Terrence Howard is 50 today. Name the TV series he currently stars in.

EMPIRE

“Havana” was 2018’s best-selling digital song, with 2.6 billion streams. Who sings it?

CAMILA CABELLO

According to a recent survey, people were asked, “If you could take a half day at work each week, which day would it be.” 75% of people said which day?

FRIDAY