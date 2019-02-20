Can't Beat Christine: Donna from East Long Meadow

Donna from East Long Meadow joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine at her own game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

A Flinstones Theme Park in Arizona just closed down. It had been open since 1972. What town do the Flinstones live in?

BEDROCK

Michael B Jordan told Oprah that he has no interest in Superman. Who was the last Superman?

HENRY CAVILL

Sources say Nick Cannon may try and convince Mariah Carey to be a judge on “The Masked Singer” next season. How many kids do the pair have together?

TWO

The new Breaking Bad movie is going to air on Netflix and AMC. What city did most of Breaking Bad take place?

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO