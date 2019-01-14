Can't Beat Christine: Eric from Middletown

Eric from Middletown joined Craig and Company this morning in attempt to beat out Christine Lee in her own game. Listen and play along to see how Eric did!

Maroon 5 would like the Rolling Stones to perform with them at the halftime of the Super Bowl. Who is the guitarist for the Stones?

Keith Richards

Lindsay Lohan tells Variety Magazine that she wants to play Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of “’The Little Mermaid”. What’s the name of the crab who sings “Under the Sea” in the Little Mermaid?

Sebastian

Ariana Grande says that her mother auditioned for “Annie” with her when she was 8 years old. Momma Grande ended up playing a maid in the production. In the original play and film what is the name of the wealthy tycoon who takes Annie in?

Daddy Warbucks

Justin Bieber and Hailer Baldwin are getting closer to holding their second wedding. Which Baldwin brother is Hailey’s dad?

Stephen Baldwin

Back in 1999, The Sopranos aired its pilot episode on HBO. Tony Soprano was a mob boss in what state?

New Jersey