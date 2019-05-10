Can't Beat Christine: Heather from Southington

Heather from Southington joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Barbara Billingsly played this TV mom to Wally and Theodore. What was the name of the show?

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER

She was a mom to Judy and Elroy and a wife to George. What was Jane’s last name?

JETSON

Peg was the mom to Kelly and Bud. What was the name of the show?

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN

Roseanne barr used to be a famous mom on TV. But no longer. What was the family’s name?

CONNER

She was the mother to Anthony and Meadow. What was her character’s name on the show?

CARMELA SOPRANO