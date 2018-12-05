Can't Beat Christine: Hope from Bristol

Hope from Bristol joined the show this morning determined to beat Christine Lee with our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along and see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

The average couples will have 7 of these before the holidays are over. What are they?

7 FIGHTS

Who is now accusing Lady Gaga of ripping her off?

MADONNA

In a new study, apparently people would rather starve than go without what?

THEIR PHONES

A family’s Christmas decorations resulted in a call to 911 when someone saw what?

CHRIS GRISWOLD DUMMY HANGING OFF THE GUTTER

TV actor Frankie Muniz is 32. What was the name of the TV series where he played a character name Malcolm Wilkerson?

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE