Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 37 today. What is his sister’s name who also is an actor?

MAGGIE

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly is in another movie with Steve Coogan portraying a famous comedy team. Who is the team which is also the title of the film?

SHERLOCK HOLMES & DR.WATSON

Meanwhile John C. Reilly is in another movie with Steve Coogan portraying a famous comedy team. Who is the team which is also the title of the film.

STAN AND OLLIE OR LAUREL AND HARDY

An 84 year old woman near Dallas named Janet Fein. Recently got what because she thought bingo was boring?

HER COLLEGE DEGREE

What actor is suing “Fortnite” accusing the game maker of stealing his signature dance?

ALFONSO RIBIERO FOR THE CARLTON DANCE