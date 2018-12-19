Can't Beat Christine: Hope from Bristol
December 19, 2018
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 37 today. What is his sister’s name who also is an actor?
MAGGIE
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly is in another movie with Steve Coogan portraying a famous comedy team. Who is the team which is also the title of the film?
SHERLOCK HOLMES & DR.WATSON
Meanwhile John C. Reilly is in another movie with Steve Coogan portraying a famous comedy team. Who is the team which is also the title of the film.
STAN AND OLLIE OR LAUREL AND HARDY
An 84 year old woman near Dallas named Janet Fein. Recently got what because she thought bingo was boring?
HER COLLEGE DEGREE
What actor is suing “Fortnite” accusing the game maker of stealing his signature dance?
ALFONSO RIBIERO FOR THE CARLTON DANCE