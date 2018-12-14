Cant Beat Christine: Ilanna from Long Meadow

Ilanna from Long Meadow joined the show this morning to see for herself if she can beat Christine at her own game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Bob Barker turned 95 the other day. In which Adam Sandler movie did the fist fight, with Barker coming out victorious?

HAPPY GILMORE

This week in 2000, Alex Rodriguez signed a $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers. At the time, it was the most lucrative contract in sports history. Alex is currently dating J-LO, but this isn’t his first foray into dating Hollywood bombshells. Which of these ladies did A-ROD NOT date in the past? Madonna, Kate Hudson, or Charlize Theron?

CHARLIZE THERON

Kathie Lee Grifford announced Tuesday that she will depart The Today Show after co-anchoring the fourth hour of the morning show since 2008. Before doing the Today Show, Kathie did what show on ABC for 15 years?

LIVE! WITH REGIS AND KATHIE LEE

Vanessa Hugends is 29 today. In what films did she play the character Gabriella Montez?

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

The hottest toy this Christmas is a unicorn that does what?

POOPS GLITTER