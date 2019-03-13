Cant Beat Christine: Jackie from Simsbury

Jackie from Simsbury joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in her own game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Actress Felicity Huffman was arrested yesterday in an alleged college cheating scam. Who is her husband who is also an actor?

WILLIAM H MACY

A plane had to be turned around and return to the gate because a woman on board forgot WHAT in the terminal at the airport?

HER NEWBORN BABY

The latest stupid internet challenge is the “Cheese Challenge” which has moved from humans to pets. What does it involve?

THROWING A SLICE OF CHEESE ON YOUR PET’S FACE

Alfonso Ribeiro dropped his “Carlton Dance” lawsuit against what game?

FORTNITE

The Jackson estate sued HBO to prevent their airing of the new Michael Jackson documentary. What the documentary title?

LEAVING NEVERLAND