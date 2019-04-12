Can't Beat Christine: Jamie from Agawam

Jamie from Agawam joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our Celebrity Birthday edition of our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Actress Claire Danes is 40 today. What’s the TV series where she plays the charcter Carrie Mathison?

HOMELAND



Actor Ed Oneill IS 72. He now can be seen in Modern Family , but in what TV series did he play the iconic character Al Bundy?

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN

David Letterman is 72 today. Jimmy Kimmel has a foil on his show named Guiermo. Who was the funny old guy with glasses that used to be the brunt of David Letterman’s jokes?

LARRY BUD MELMAN

David Cassidy was born today in 1950. He passed away a few years ago. What was the name of the TV show where Shirley Jones played his mother?

THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY

Actor Andy Garcia is 63. Although it’s the worst film in the trilogy, in what movie did he play the character, Vincent Mancini?

GODFATHER PART 3