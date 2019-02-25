Can't Beat Christine: Jewels from Springfield

Jewels from Springfield joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and find out for yourself to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Rick Flair is 70 today. What does he do?

A WRESTLER

A guy in China had there different wives living within a mile of each other. He says once he’s out of prison he’ll stick whichever wife forgives him. What was the show on HBO starring Bill Paxton about a man with multiple wives living in modern time Utah.?

BIG LOVE

Which members of the Monkees just passed away at age 77?

PETER TORK

“Frozen 2” will open on November 22nd. What is the name of the Princess in Frozen with the magical abilities?

ELSA

According to a new study, when your team wins, it boosts WHAT for 2 days?

YOUR CONFIDENCE