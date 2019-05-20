Cant Beat Christine: Joe from Ellington

Joe from Ellington joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Bob Saget is now 63. Name the TV show where he played the character Danny Tanner.

FULL HOUSE

A new poll found 51 percent of Americans have used a swimming pool as an alternative to what?

SHOWERING

What celebrity who is the third most followed person on Instagram thinks social media is terrible?

SELENA GOMEZ

Uber is now offering a “Quiet Mode”. What does that mean?

THE DRIVER WON’T TALK TO YOU

Game of Thrones is over. What item was seen in the last episode that looked like a mistake?

PLASTIC WATER BOTTLE