Can't Beat Christine: Justine from Hartford

Justine from Hartford joined the show this morning to play against Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

New Zealand’s Gisborne Herald newspaper had a typo yesterday that claimed Spike Lee, and not Stan Lee, died at age 95. For the record Spike Lee is alive and well. What occupation is Spike Lee best known for?

Directing

Actor Josh Duhamel just turned 46. What singer was he married to from 2009-2017?

Fergie

Robin Thicke returned home yesterday to his burnt down Malibu house. Nothing was left, just rubble. Thicke has one # 1 song. What’s it called?

Blurred Lines

This week back in 1988, Murphy Brown premiered. It was rebooted this year and is currently airing again. Who plays Murphy Brown?

Candice Bergen

Melissa McCarthy was on James Corden. What 2013 movie did she star in alongside Sandra Bullock where Bullock was an FBI agent who has to work with a tough Boston cop, aka MCCarthy to stop a druglord.

The Heat