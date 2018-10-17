Can't Beat Christine: Karen from Vernon

Karen from Vernon joined the Craig and Company to attempt to beat Chrsitine, but we all know no one can do that! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Jonah Hill will host the November 3rd episode of SNL. Jonah co-starred alongside Leo DiCaprio in what 2013 movie about the story of Jordan Belfort

Wolf of Wall Street

Ryan Gosling says that he keeps his Halloween decorations up year round. Ryan has been with that actress since 2011?

Eva Mendez

Microsoft co-founder, Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers owner Paul Allen has passed away from cancer at 65. Who was the other co-founder of Microsoft?

Bill Gates

Yesterday was National Boss Day. What actress played Charlie Day’s boss in the movie Horrible Bosses?

Jennifer Aniston

Ne-Yo is 38 today. What does he do?

R&B Singer