Can't Beat Christine: Kayla from Hartford

Kayla from Hartford joined the show this morning to try to beat our girl Christine Lee in our pop trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Sylvester Stallone says that Creed 2 will likely be the last appearance he makes as Rocky Balboa. It’s been a great run. Including the Creed films, how many Rocky movies have there been: 7, 8 or 9?

8

Apparently, John Krakinski is a crier. He was on Ellen talking about crying not only at his wife’s citizenship ceremony but for the first 20 minutes of the new Mary Poppins movie his wife stars in. Who is his wife?

EMILY BLUNT

It was today Atari released the first commercially successful video game ever. It was a table tennis sports game with two paddles and a ball. What’s it called?

PONG

It was unearthed recently that Donald Glover was featured in the crowd an old tour video from the Beastie Boys released back in 2006. How many Beastie Boys were there in the rap group?

THREE

Dick Clark was born today in 1929. What was the name of his iconic hit music show?

AMERICAN BANDSTAND