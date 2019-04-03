Cant Beat Christine: Kayla from Plainville

Kayla from Plainville joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

According to a new study at the University of Toronto, just looking at WHAT can wake you up?

CUP OF COFFEE

What rock icon is having heart surgery?

MICK JAGGER

A family was driving home to Canada from Florida with what in the trunk of their car cause they didn’t want to deal with the American Health Care system?

THEIR FATHER’S BODY THAT DIED FROM A HEART ATTACK

Actor Alec Baldwin is 61 today. Name the game show he hosts on TV.

THE MATCH GAME

Eddie Murphy is also having a birthday today. He’s 58 In the Shrek movies, what animal does he do the voice for?

THE DONKEY