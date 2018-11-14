Can't Beat Christine: Kerri from Enfield

Kerri from Enfield joined the show this morning to play our pop culture trivia game against our very own Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe has filed a last minute appeal to avoid deportation to Italy. What show is Teresa best known for being on?

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Two Londoners have built a stone age village so they can live like The Flintstones. The couple eats bugs and wears homemade rabbit fur clothing. What prehistoric town did the Flintstones live in on the show?

Bedrock

Whoopi Goldberg just turned 63. What movie did she play a lounge singer who was assigned into a convent of nun’s choir for witness protection relocation?

Sister Act

Ariana Grande’s new single “Thank U, Next” has hit # 1 on the Billboard Charts. True or False: that is Ari’s first ever #1 single.

True

Comic Book writer Stan Lee has passed away at age 95. Name one of the characters he created that has the word “MAN” in it.

Spiderman, Iron Man, Man-Thing