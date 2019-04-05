Cant Beat Christine: Krystal from Springfield

Krystal from Springfield joined the show this morning in at attempt to beat Christine inn our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Heinz’s latest venture into condiment mashups is “Kranch”. Which is ketchup plus what?

RANCH

Who is the latest celebrity who checked into a clinic for “Wellness Treatment”

BRITNEY SPEARS

A woman in New Hampshire recently got pulled over by a cop for driving with what in her lap?

A GOAT

According to a recent survey, which is more popular, smooth or crunchy peanut butter?

SMOOTH

He’s celebrating a birthday today , 49, and he played Christopher Darden on American Crime Story… who is he?

STERLING K. BROWN