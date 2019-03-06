Cant Beat Christine: Kyle from South Windsor

Kyle from South Windsor joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in her own game! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Kesha just turned 32. Who was the music producer Kesha was embroiled in a long term legal battle with for over three years?

DR. LUKE

Deadline Hollywood claims AMC plans to produce another Walking Dead spin off. No other details are yet available. What does AMC stand for?

AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS

Heinz’s Mayo-Ketchup combo called Mayo-chup was a hit, so get ready for their latest invention called Mayo-Must. What combo is it?

MAYO AND MUSTARD

Actress Connie Britton is 51 today. In what TV show set in the state of Tennessee did she play the character Rayna James?

NASHVILLE

Luke Perry just passed away at the age of 52. What was his character’s name on Beverly Hills 90210?

DYLAN MCKAY