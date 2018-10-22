Can't Beat Christine: Leah from Durham

Leah from Durham joined the show this morning to try and beat Christine! But Christine is too poppin at this pop culture game. Listen and Play along in a game we call "Can't Beat Christine"

Kendal Jenner blasted TMZ for exposing her home’s location after the outlet tweeted on TYTThursday about her alleged stalker turning up at her pool. What does TMZ stand for?

Thirty Mile Zone

Sylvester Stallone says he has been trying to make a movie where Rambo fights a monster. Name the 1987 movie where Arnold Schwarzenegger is the leader of an elite military team that is being stalked and hunted like prey by an alien life form in the jungle.

Predator

Christopher Lloyd is 80. Most people know him as Doc Brown from the “Back to the Future” films, But what was the name of the TV show where he played the character Reverend Jim?

Taxi

According to a new survey, when you hit age 47, you are officially what?

Middle Aged

What artist turned down performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna