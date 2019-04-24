Can't Beat Christine: Mary from Manchester
April 24, 2019
Mary from Manchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in her own game! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"
She’s 36 today and has had many number one hits. One of them is titled “Stronger”. Who is she?
KELLY CLARKSON
Barbra Streisand is also celebrating a birthday. She’s 76. Who is she married to?
JAMES BROLIN
Waking up to WHAT gets you out of bed faster and makes you more alert?
MUSIC
Nickolas Cage’ wife wants spousal support. How long was he married to her?
4 DAYS
A guy who needed medical care for his dog, tried to sell what to raise money?
HIS CAR