Can't Beat Christine: Mary from Manchester

Mary from Manchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in her own game! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

She’s 36 today and has had many number one hits. One of them is titled “Stronger”. Who is she?

KELLY CLARKSON

Barbra Streisand is also celebrating a birthday. She’s 76. Who is she married to?

JAMES BROLIN

Waking up to WHAT gets you out of bed faster and makes you more alert?

MUSIC

Nickolas Cage’ wife wants spousal support. How long was he married to her?

4 DAYS

A guy who needed medical care for his dog, tried to sell what to raise money?

HIS CAR