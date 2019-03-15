Can't Beat Christine: Meg from Suffield

Meg from Suffield joined the show this morning to play the "Celebrities in Trouble Edition" of our pop - culture trivia game against Christine. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

He was convicted of domestic violence when he assaulted his girlfriend Rihanna.

CHRIS BROWN

After being acquitted of murdering his wife Nicole in 1994, he was convicted of armed robbery and assault in 2007.

O.J. SIMPSON

After having his own hit TV show, he was convicted of aggravated assault on Andrea Constand, and faces 10 years in prison.

BILL COSBY

After being found guilty and lying to investigators, she was jailed for 5 months in federal prison. When she got out, she became friends with Snoop Dogg.

MARTHA STEWART

Name the two actresses that have been arrested in connection with a bribary scam to get their kids into colleges.

FELICITY HUFFMAN AND LORI LAUGHLIN