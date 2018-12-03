Can't Beat Christine: Melanie from Branford

Melanie from Branford joined the show thhis morning put her pop trivia skills to the test. Listen and play along to see is you "Can't Beat Christine"

In the latest viral video, some guy tries to light his cigarette with what and gets knocked on his ass.

A TASER

Who is slated to play Geppetto in Disney’s live action Pinocchio movie?

TOM HANKS

Ozzy Osbourne is 69. Just name one of his kids.

KELLY or JACK

Starbucks will start blocking you from what starting in their stories next year?

PORN

A family in New Jersey is facing a fine of $3,000 per night for what?

CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY