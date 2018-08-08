Can't Beat Christine: Michelle from Meriden

Michelle from Meriden was heading to work and she challenged Christine from her car! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Tennis star Roger Federer is 36 today. Did Roger come from Switzerland, Spain, or the United States?

Switzerland

According to a new study, 83% of men do WHAT in the shower?

Pee

There's a new fad called Pheromone Parties, where people do WHAT to see who they're attracted to?

Smell other people's sweaty shirts

Idiot people are getting plastic surgery now, to look like WHAT?

Snapchat filters

A guy just launched what he calls "Amish Uber," where he gives you WHAT for five bucks?

A horse and buggy ride

