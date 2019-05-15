Cant Beat Christine: Mike from Naugatuck

Mike from Naugatuck joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Andy Murray is 32. What does he do?

TENNIS PLAYER

A bride got upset when a guest showed up to the wedding with 10 what?

TUPPERWARE CONTAINTERS

A coffee chain in California is charging $75 for what?

A CUP OF COFFEE FROM RARE BEANS THAT COSTS THE SHOP $800 A POUND.

According to a recent survey, what’s the number one important invention in the last 25 years?

WIFI

Woody Harrelson is going to star in an “All in the Family” reboot Live on May 22nd on ABC. Name one of the cast members from the original TV show.

CAROL O’CONNOR, JEAN STAPLETON, ROB REINER, AND SALLY STRUTHERS