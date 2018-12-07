Cant Beat Christine: Pamela from Holyoke

Pamela joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in her own game, but listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine".

The Ron Burgundy Podcast is coming in 2019 and it will be produced by Funny or Die and hosted by Will Ferrell, in character as everyone’s favorite news. What was Ron Burgundy sign off for every news broadcast in the first movie?

STAY CLASS SAN DIEGO

Today in 1901 Walt Disney was born. Which of these two is a Disney creation. Donald Duck or Daffy Duck?

DONALD DUCK

Drake is once again Spotify’s most streamed artist. He topped the list in 2015 and 2016 but briefly lost the crown last year to which British pop star?

ED SHEERAN

Actress Paula Patton turned 43. Who was she married to from 2005-2015?

ROBIN THICKE

One of Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from the original Star Wars film is going to be auctioned off in Los Angeles next week. The lightsaber is expected to sell for as much as $200,000. Two men trained Luke to be a Jedi. One of them was Yoda, who was the other?

OBI WAN KENOBI