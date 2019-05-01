Can't Beat Christine: Patricia from Stafford Springs

Patricia from Stafford Springs joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Country singer Tim McGraw is 52 today. Who is his wife?

FAITH HILL

What country singer had a cameo in this past episode’s Game of Thrones?

CHRIS STAPLETON

It’s in everybody’s house, and on an average it has 1.55 hiding in it. What is it?

A COUCH.

What kind of new service has 7 eleven just launched?

A BEER DELIVERY SERVICE

Actress Maureen McCormick who played Marcia on the Brady Bunch is unhappy about something right now… what is it?

THE ANTI-VAXERS USING BRADY BUNCH SCENE ABOUT MEASLES