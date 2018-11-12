Can't Beat Christine: Patty from New Britain

Patty from New Britain joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine! Listen and play along to this morning's trivia game of Can't Beat Christine!

The Spice Girls announced a UK stadium tour but without one of the members. Which one of the Spice girls is sitting out?

Posh Spice/Victoria Beckham

Alec Baldwin was charged with assault on Friday for punching a fellow New Yorker in the face. The two were arguing over a parking garage spot. Which one of Alec’s early movies had him married to Geena Davis where they starred opposite Michael Keaton?

Beetlejuice

Emma Stone is 30 today. What British actor who used to be Spiderman did she date for years?

Andrew Garfield

Camila Cabello says the rumor she has been cast in the big screen adaptation of “West Side Story” is not true. She says, I’m not in it. Maybe if there was the right role, but my number one is definitely always going to be music.” The musical is about tension between a white gang called the Jets and a Puerto Rican gang called who?

The Sharks

It’s been said that John Cena may want to replace Chris Evans and Captain America. True or False: BOTH John Cena and Chris Evans are Massachusetts Natives.

True

