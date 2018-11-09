Can't Beat Christine: Paulette from Wiccot

Paulette from Wiccot joined the show this morning and she attempted to beat Christine. Listen and play to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"!

Miss Ricky’s, a Chicago diner celebrates the holidays by serving the same spaghetti sundae Will Ferrell’s ate in the movie “Elf”. It includes spaghetti, strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, S’more Pop Tarts, M&M’s, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut shavings and chocolate syrup. Who played Will’s love interest in the movie?

Zooey Deschanel

An elderly Florida man recently fell and injured himself in his home. One of the police officers, who responded sat down at the man’s piano and performed Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin.’ The song was used in what HBO’s series finale?

The Sopranos

In 1965, the Pillsbury Doughboy debuted, “The Pillsbury Doughboy” is not actually his real name. What is it?

Poppin Fresh

Sleepless in Seattle will return to movie theatres for its 25th anniversary next month. Who are the two stars of Sleepless in Seattle?

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Lou Ferrigno is 66. What character did he play on a television show, that also starred actor Bill Bixby?

The Incredible Hulk