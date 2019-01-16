Can't Beat Christine: Provi from New Britain

Provi from New Britain joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee. See if you can do the same by listening and playing along with our pop culture trivia game we call "Can't Beat Christine"

Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger after only seven months of dating. Is that longer or shorter that the entirety of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship?

Longer

James Mcavoy is set to host SNL on January 26th. His new movie Glass comes out Friday. It also stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson and ties together the trilogy with the movies Unbreakable and Split. Who directed all three films?

M Night Shyamalan

The Rapper Pitbull turned 38. He goes by the nickname “Mr.Worldwide Mr. _______”

305

Lin Manuel Miranda stars in Mary Poppins returns. What does Mary Poppins almost always carry with her that she uses to fly?

An Umbrella

Celine Dion is removing a song she did with R Kelly from streaming services. “Im Your Angel” was recorded in 1998 for a holiday album. It spent six weeks at #1. What country is Celine Dion from?

Canada