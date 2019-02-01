Can't Beat Christine: Rachel from Bloomfield

Rachel from Bloomfield joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our girl Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if Rachel succeeds on our game we call, "Can't Beat Christine"

Lisa Marie Presley is 50 today. Who’s her mother?

PRECILLA PRESLEY

35 out of 50 states in the country are all rooting for the same thing to happen this Sunday. What is it?

FOR THE RAMS TO WIN THE SUPERBOWL

Who recently got a tattoo that say, “BBQ Grill” in Japanese?

ARIANA GRANDE

A great deal of the country is going through a polar vortex. What movie showed a cataclysmic weather event that almost destroyed the planet? Fill in the blank, it was called “The Day After ________”

TOMORROW

Actor Michael C Hall is also celebrating a birthday today. He’s 48. He played the gay brother David on “Six Feet Under” but recently he played a cop who was also a serial killer on what show?

DEXTER