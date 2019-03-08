Cant Beat Christine: Rachel from East Hartford

Rachel from East Hartford joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

In the sad news of the day Alex Trebek announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Has Trebek been hosting Jeopardy since the 70s, 80s or 90s?

80’S

Bryan Cranston is 62. What was his character’s name on Breaking Bad?

WALTER WHITE

Alec Baldwin is set to star in a movie about car maker John Delorean. In Back to the Future how fast did Marty have to get the Delorean up to in order to time travel?

88 MPH

Yesterday was National Cereal Day. How many scoops of raisins are in every box of Raisin Bran?

TWO SCOOPS

A family near Oakland, CA threw WHAT onto a highway to honor a relative who passed away?

CASH