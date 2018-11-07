Can't Beat Christine: Rich from Bristol

Rich from Bristol joined the show this morning to play our trivia game "Can't Beat Christine". Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine!"

The Russell Crowe movie Gladiator is getting a sequel, and he won’t be in it because he died in the first one. Who played the “villain: to Russell Crowe’s hero Maximus?

Joaquin Phoenix

Ariana Grande released a song called “Thank U, Next” talking about all her exes. One of the lyrics is “Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match”. Who is she referring to in the line?

Rapper Big Sean

Actress Sally Field just turned 72. Name the movie she starred in with Robin Williams

Mrs. Doubtfire

On this date in 1935, The Monopoly board game was launched. In the game of Monopoly what is one of the two cards you can draw if you land on the appropriate space?

Chance of Community Chest

Who is the current People Magazine’s sexiest man alive?2

Idris Elba