Cant Beat Christine: Rich from Bristol

Rich from Bristol joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"!

Channing Tatum is 39today. What was the name of the movie, and his character by the same name where he plays a male stripper?

MAGIC MIKE

Carol Burnett is also having a birthday today. She’s 86 today. Just name one other cast member from the Carol Burnett show.

LYLE WAGGONER, TIM CONWAY, VICKI LAWRENCE, HARVEY CORMAN

According to a new study, when you’re sad, listening to what can make you happy?

SAD MUSIC

After paying 100 million dollars to keep it, what show is Netflix in danger of losing?

THE OFFICE

According to a new survey, onne inn 5 people said they would trust who or what to babysit their kids?

ALEXA