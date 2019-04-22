Cant Beat Christine: Richard from Stafford Springs

Richard from Stafford Springs joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine".

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 52. On what wildly popular TV show does he play the character Negan?

THE WALKING DEAD

Mueller Report is out. In it, when Trump learned special counsel Mueller was appointed, Trump said of himself, what?

I’M EFFED

Some restaurants are giving a discount to people who bring their own what?

DISHES

Who said recently, “Making music is healing… performing is hell .Touring is not good for my health.”

ARIANA GRANDE

64% of us consider our car to be our friend. And 44% of people have done what to their car?

NAMED IT