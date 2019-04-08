Can't Beat Christine: Roberta from East Otis

Roberta from East Otis joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our game. Today in honor of National Zoo Lovers Day we did a Famous Animals edition of "Can't Beat Christine" Listen and play along to see how well you do!

A huge ape that climbed the Empire State Building

KING KONG

A Collie who was owned by a kid named Timmy

LASSIE

Chris Sullivan who plays Toby on ‘This is Us’, does the voice for this famous TV commercial animal.

GEICO CAMEL

He says, “Only YOU can prevent forest fires.”

SMOKEY THE BEAR

On television, he was a talking horse

MR. ED