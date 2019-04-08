Can't Beat Christine: Roberta from East Otis
April 8, 2019
Roberta from East Otis joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our game. Today in honor of National Zoo Lovers Day we did a Famous Animals edition of "Can't Beat Christine" Listen and play along to see how well you do!
A huge ape that climbed the Empire State Building
KING KONG
A Collie who was owned by a kid named Timmy
LASSIE
Chris Sullivan who plays Toby on ‘This is Us’, does the voice for this famous TV commercial animal.
GEICO CAMEL
He says, “Only YOU can prevent forest fires.”
SMOKEY THE BEAR
On television, he was a talking horse
MR. ED