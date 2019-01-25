Can't Beat Christine: Robin from Wallingford

Robin from Wallingford joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee!! Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Alicia Keys is 37 today. What awards show was she just singed to host.

THE GRAMMY AWARDS

Burger King recently had a promotion that was a HUGE success. You could get a whopper for a penny, if you ordered it where?

WHILE AT MCDONLADS

For the first time since 1901, what will be missing from this coming Valentine’s Day?

CANDY HEARTS

A company is selling WHAT for $80 a box to help you prepare for flu season?

USED TISSUES

What city did our new producer Steph come from?

SAN DIEGO