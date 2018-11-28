Can't Beat Christine: Sammy from Manchester

Sammy from Manchester joined the show this morning to see if she can beat Christine. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"!

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took a tour of Paradise, California where the wildfires hit the town. He say “The Spirit of America” as everyone came together after the devastating wildfires. Arnold starred in what holiday classic where he and Sinbad battle it out over a toy for his son?

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Matt Damon have been announced as the next two Saturday Night Live hosts. Where does Momoa’s Aquaman live?

ATLANTIS

Julie Andrews is set to voice a ‘mythical sea creature’ in the upcoming Aquaman movie. She stars alongside Anne Hathaway in what films?



THE PRINCESS DIARIES

Cher is planning to write a tell-all book. Cher has been married twice, both times to musicians. Name one of them.



SONNY BONO OR GREGG ALLMAN

Judge Judy easily topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid daytime TV hosts for 2018 . Mainly thanks to a lucrative deal that sold the rights to the thousands of episodes of her long-running courtroom show. Who came in second, Ellen or Dr. Phil?

ELLEN