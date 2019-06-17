Can't Beat Christine: Sandy From Lebanon

What happened when Sandy from Lebanon attempted to beat Christine? Find out now, and play along with today's five-question challenge!

1. Barry Manilow is 75 today. Which of these hit songs is NOT his?

"Even Now"

"Marry You"

"I Write The Songs"

"Weekend In New England"

"MARRY YOU"

2. A man named Henry Ford is wanted for doing what in Detroit?

STEALING CARS

3. Who is the latest actor to be charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching?

CUBA GOODING JUNIOR

4. In honor of the show Stranger Things, what is Burger King now selling?

AN UPSIDE DOWN WHOPPER

5. Today is National Apple Strudel Day. In what movie did actor Christoph Waltz, playing a Nazi Colonel, put a cigarette out by sticking it into a piece of Strudel?

INGLORIOUS BASTERDS