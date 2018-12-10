Cant Beat Christine: Sara from East Hampton

Sara from East Hampton joined the show this morning with high hopes to beat Christine Lee in her own game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine."

Twitter released its annual report about the most tweeted events, people, and entertainment of the year. Amid their beef, who was tweeted about more? Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

CARDI B

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah has lost his voice after a trip back to his home country and The Daily Show is using fill-ins to read the script while Noah acts it out. What country is Noah from?

SOUTH AFRICA

Jennifer Aniston is signing on to do a film with Dolly Parton. Did Aniston ever win an Emmy for her work on “Friends”

YES

Kerry Washington says the things she mosses most about playing Olivia Pope on “Scandal” are her co-stars and the Prada purses. Name the woman who created “Scandal” and also “Grey’s Anatomy”

SHONDA RHIMES

Bobby Flay is 54 today. What does he do?

HE IS A CHEF