Can't Beat Christine: Sue from South Hampton

Sue from South Hampton joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our very own pop culture queen Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see if YOU "Can't Beat Christine"

Joey Fatone Jr. is 41 today. He’s a member of the group NSYNC. Name just one of the other members.

JC CHASEZ, CHRIS KIRKPATRICK, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, LANCE BASS.

TV Actor Alan Alda’s birthday is today too. He’s 82. What was his character’s name on M*A*S*H?

Hawkeye Pierce

A ten year old won his science fair, by proving what?

PROVING TOM BRADY IS A CHEATER

Chinese companies are giving single women extra time off to do what?

GO HOME AND DATE

KFC recently made candles that smelled like what?

GRAVY – BUT ONLY GAVE THEM AWAY IN THE UK