Can't Beat Christine: Susan from Mystic

Susan from Mystic joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Meek Mill is 32. What does he do?

A RAPPER

George Clooney is 58 today. What was the name of the movie where he played a guy who went around the country firing people?

UP IN THE AIR

Tom Bergeron is 64. What’s the name of the competition show he hosts?

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Rock singer Bob Seger is 74. What was the name of his band?

SILVER BULLET BAND

Actress Gabourey Sidibe is 35. Her very first movie in 2009 titled the same as her character’s name. What was it?

PRECIOUS