Can't Beat Christine: Susan from Rocky Hill
May 3, 2019
Susan from Rocky Hill joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"
Singer Frankie Valli is 85. What is the name of the stage musical that chronicles his life with the 4 seasons.
JERSEY BOYS
Dairy Queen is now doing a flight of three what?
BLIZZARDS
Who just won the Billboard Music Award for the top female artist?
ARIANA GRANDE
Aside from dancing with Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards, who else did Madonna dance with?
HOLOGRAMS OF HERSELF
According to a new survey, during their lifetime the average American will spend $277,680 on what?
GUILTY PEASURES