Can't Beat Christine: Susan from Rocky Hill

Susan from Rocky Hill joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Singer Frankie Valli is 85. What is the name of the stage musical that chronicles his life with the 4 seasons.

JERSEY BOYS

Dairy Queen is now doing a flight of three what?

BLIZZARDS

Who just won the Billboard Music Award for the top female artist?

ARIANA GRANDE

Aside from dancing with Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards, who else did Madonna dance with?

HOLOGRAMS OF HERSELF

According to a new survey, during their lifetime the average American will spend $277,680 on what?

GUILTY PEASURES