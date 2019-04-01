Cant Beat Christine: Tammy from Manchester

Tammy from Manchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in her own game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

46 percent of people surveyed said that today, WHAT is annoying?

APRIL FOOL PRANKS

After being married for just 4 days, what celebrity sought an annulment?

NICHOLAS CAGE

What is the new “live action” Disney film in theatres now that is an update on the animated original?

DUMBO

Actress Debbie Reynolds was born today in 1932. What was her daughter’s name that has also passed on?

CARRIE FISHER

Thanks to pre-recorded audio, you will hear this star, who’s passed away, once again voice Mr. Potato head in Toy Story 4. Who is it?

DON RICKLES