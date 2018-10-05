Can't Beat Christine: Theresa from Hartford

Theresa from Hartford was excited to play against Christine this morning, but it's hard to beat a pop culture wiz like Christine! Listen and play along to see if Theresa "Can't Beat Christine"!

Actress Dakota Johnson just turned 29. She starred in what film trilogy as Anastasia Steele?

50 Shades of Grey

A live action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch is in the works at Disney. Where does Lilo & Stitch take place?

Hawaii

Actor Billy Baldwin wants to hold a raffle where the winner will be his date for Justine Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. Billy has 3 actor brothers .Taking Alec Baldwin out of the equation name one of the other two.

Daniel or Stephen

Hannibal Lecter creator Thomas Harris just announced his first new novel in 13+ years. In the movie 'Silence of the Lambs' one of Hannibal's most famous quotes is "A censor taker once tried to test me.. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice _______"

Chianti

Tom Cruise is allowed to see his daughter up to 10 days a month, but reportedly hasn't spent any time with her in years because she's not a scientologist. What's the name of his daughter he has with Katie Holmes?

Suri

