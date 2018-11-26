Can't Beat Christine: Tiffany from Middletown

Tiffany from Middletown joined the show this morning to play against Christine Lee. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

In the world of buying holiday gifts, what is today known as?

CYBER MONDAY

Former Price is Right host Bob Barker has been hospitalized for the second time in a month with severe back pain. He’s 94. On the Price is Right, when your name is called to play the game what does the announcer say?

“Come on down!”

Actor Joel McHale turned 47. He hosted what show on E! from 2004-2015?

THE SOUP or TALK SOUP

Taylor Swift announced her new record deal yesterday. Her forthcoming albums will all be on Republic Records and Universal Music Group. How many studio albums has Taylor released so far in her career?

6

In its 3rd week of release The Queen movie ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is now the second-highest grossing music biopic ever. Which one is the top bio pic?

The Doors, Walk the Line, Straight Out of Compton.